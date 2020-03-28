RI announces first two COVID-19 deaths; Raimondo issues stay-at-home order

Watch Governor Raimondo’s daily briefing at 1 p.m.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Gov. Gina Raimondo on Saturday announced the first two COVID-19-related deaths in Rhode Island, spurring her to issue several new mandates including a stay-at-home order until April 13.

The governor also announced 36 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 239 in Rhode Island. Twenty-nine people are in the hospital.

“The potential for the loss of life has loomed over us for weeks,” Raimondo said. “Today are the first two. There will be more to come.

In addition to the new deaths and cases, Raimondo issued new orders including a stay-at-home order and a shuttering of all non-essential retail businesses until April 13. Rhode Islanders are now mandated to stay in their homes if they’re not traveling for essential purposes, such as going to work, the supermarket and the pharmacy.

Expanding on her order earlier this week targeting New York travelers into Rhode Island, Raimondo ordered that everyone traveling into the state for non-work purposes to quarantine at home for 14 days. The governor also further restricted gatherings, issuing a ban on all groups of five people or larger.

This month, the allowable limit has steadily declined from 250, to 25 to 10 and now five people.

“I have no good options left in front of me,” she said. “I’m out of easy decisions. I pick between bad option A and bad option B.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. The original story is below.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Public health officials announced Saturday that two people have died from COVID-19-related illnesses, marking the first two deaths related to the global health crisis in Rhode Island.

The two people were in their 70s and 80s, respectively, and had underlying medical conditions, according to the R.I. Department of Health. The person in their 80s died on Friday; the person in their 70s died today.

A Health Department spokesperson said the agency would not disclose any additional information related to the deaths, but Gov. Gina Raimondo and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott are expected to make comments during a daily briefing scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday.

Rhode Island was among a dwindling number of states without a recorded death related to the global pandemic, as confirmed COVID-19 cases this week topped 100,000 in the United States.

As of Friday, 203 people had tested positive for the disease in Rhode Island, 28 people were hospitalized and 11 people were in intensive-care units.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated