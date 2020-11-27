Rhode Island’s 2-week pause: Here’s what you need to know

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The state of Rhode Island is set to enter a “two-week pause” starting Monday, Nov. 30 — but what does that mean, exactly?

Gov. Gina Raimondo said the pause will run through Dec. 13 and is intended to reduce community transmission of the coronavirus by dialing down and reducing social gatherings. She said these new restrictions are key to stemming the recent increase in cases and hospitalizations.

Here’s a breakdown of what RI’s pause entails:

Social gatherings

The social gathering size has been lowered to a single household — meaning only the people you live with. Any adult who lives alone, or is a single parent, can gather with one other household as long as the gathering is not more than five people.

“I know that this isn’t easy — I’m going to be missing seeing my extended family in-person this year too. But the amount of community transmission is too high right now to take a chance, no matter how safe you may feel. Choosing to gather across multiple households puts yourself, the people you are with, and anyone you interact with for the next two weeks in danger of getting the virus. So while this may not be easy, it’s necessary, and I hope that you’ll find a way to celebrate with friends and family remotely. If we all do it, we can turn things around and save lives. We’re all in this together.” Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo

Schools

High schools are being asked to move to their “limited” in-person plans, with 25% capacity. This would mean distance learning for most students, with certain populations such as English learners, at-risk students, and those with individualized education plans attending school in person.

Students in pre-school through eighth grade can continue full-in person and hybrid schooling plans, but some school districts have already decided to switch to remote learning such as West Warwick and Woonsocket.

In-person instruction stops at colleges and universities, but most already planned to do so. Most out-of-state college students returned home before Thanksgiving and are not expected to return to Rhode Island until after the New Year.

Offices and other businesses

All businesses with office space are being encouraged to have as many employees working remotely as they can. In-person workplaces, such as manufacturing, construction and personal services, will not be closed during this time. Both health care and child care centers will also remain open during the pause.

Nursing homes remain open, however, visitor access will be limited. Those looking to visit a loved one in a nursing home during the two-week pause are encouraged to call ahead and ask for an update on their visitation policies.

Restaurants and Bars

Restaurants are required to limit their indoor dining to 33% capacity during the pause and all bar areas and seating must be closed.

For indoor dining, restaurants can only seat one household per table. For outdoor dining, restaurants can seat up to two households per table, and the maximum number of people per table is eight. Those in charge of seating guests must ask beforehand whether the group consists of more than one household.

The statewide curfew for restaurants remains 10 p.m., however, takeout and delivery can continue later into the night.

Retailers

All retailers can remain open, but are restricted when it comes to how many customers are allowed inside. Small retail stores are limited to one person per 100 square feet, while big box stores will be allowed one person for every 150 square feet.

Big box stores must keep a close eye on their capacity limits by monitoring and counting the people coming in and out of the building.

The number of people allowed inside a store must be posted at the entrance. The state has also ordered all dressing rooms closed during the pause.

Malls and other multi-tenant retailers are allowed to remain open during the pause, but common areas must be closed to the public. The malls and multi-tenant retailers must also monitor their overall structure capacity, since it must comply with the state’s limits.

Sporting Facilities and School Sports

Throughout the two-week pause, all indoor operations at gyms and fitness centers, including group classes, are prohibited. Indoor one-on-one training is also not permitted. Outdoor gym and fitness activities are still allowed, though group classes can’t occur under any circumstances.

The state has ordered all indoor athletic facilities, including but not limited to swimming pools, karate studios, climbing gyms, gymnastics studios and both roller-skating and ice-skating rinks, must remain closed during the pause.

The closure also applies to recreational venues, such as casinos, movie theaters, arcades and bowling alleys.

All amateur and youth sports, both indoors and outdoors, are prohibited during the pause and are not allowed to practice, scrimmage or compete. Sports camps and classes must also temporarily cease operations.

The pause does not impact collegiate or professional sports.

Houses of Worship

All houses of worship will be allowed to hold services during the two-week pause, however, must limit their services to 25% of the space’s capacity, with a maximum of 125 people. Offering virtual services for members is strongly encouraged.

The capacity limits are also required for funerals taking place during the pause. Indoor wakes and group-based activities will not be allowed during the pause, though outdoor gravesite services may occur with up to five people in attendance.