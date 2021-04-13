Rhode Islanders scheduled to receive J&J vaccine will instead be offered Pfizer, Moderna

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The 2,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine received by Rhode Island this week have been put on hold after federal regulators recommended states halt distribution of those shots.

But what happens if you were one of the thousands of people who signed up to receive that vaccine?

The Rhode Island Department of Health said Tuesday that the majority of those scheduled to receive the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at a state-run vaccination site or regional clinic this week will instead be offered one of the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

“For most people, their date, time and location won’t change, just the vaccine they receive, which will be switched to either Pfizer or Moderna,” said Thomas McCarthy, executive director of the state’s COVID-19 Response Team.

McCarthy said of the people who made appointments to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at one of the pharmacies that’s partnered with the state, 300 will need to be rescheduled.

“They will be calling everyone that’s impacted,” McCarthy added.

The Health Department said so far, there have been no reports of adverse reactions to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Rhode Island.

Both CVS Health and Walgreens said they would stop administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and contact those who had already scheduled appointments to reschedule.