CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine Info    • Testing Info    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Travel Restrictions
•  Testing Info
•  Vaccine Updates
•  School Updates
•  12 Responds
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

Rhode Islanders scheduled to receive J&J vaccine will instead be offered Pfizer, Moderna

Coronavirus

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
12 RESPONDS //  What is your question? We're here for you »    • 12 Responds Coverage & Info    
  12 RESPONDS //
• What is your question? We're here for you »
• 12 Responds Coverage & Info »

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The 2,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine received by Rhode Island this week have been put on hold after federal regulators recommended states halt distribution of those shots.

But what happens if you were one of the thousands of people who signed up to receive that vaccine?

The Rhode Island Department of Health said Tuesday that the majority of those scheduled to receive the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at a state-run vaccination site or regional clinic this week will instead be offered one of the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

“For most people, their date, time and location won’t change, just the vaccine they receive, which will be switched to either Pfizer or Moderna,” said Thomas McCarthy, executive director of the state’s COVID-19 Response Team.

McCarthy said of the people who made appointments to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at one of the pharmacies that’s partnered with the state, 300 will need to be rescheduled.

“They will be calling everyone that’s impacted,” McCarthy added.

The Health Department said so far, there have been no reports of adverse reactions to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Rhode Island.

Both CVS Health and Walgreens said they would stop administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and contact those who had already scheduled appointments to reschedule.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 4/9/21: Rep. Carol Hagan McEntee

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community