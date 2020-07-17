Rhode Islanders in ‘high-contact professions’ can sign up for serology testing

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — More Rhode Islanders will be able to sign up for a second round of serology testing.

The testing looks for antibodies and can tell if someone has been exposed to a virus such as COVID-19. This differs from a PCR-based diagnostic test that tells if someone has tested positive or negative for the virus.

Serology testing will also help health leaders figure out how prevalent COVID-19 could be in the state or a certain community but does not indicate whether someone is immune to the virus.

According to the R.I. Department of Health (RIDOH), those in certain high-contact professions will be able to schedule a test online starting Friday.

RIDOH says this includes its own staff members, plus first responders (police, fire and emergency services personnel, Rhode Island National Guard members, correctional facility workers, and hospital and nursing home staff.

Due to this, most testing sites will be located at, or near, those places of work, according to RIDOH.

Care New England says it is participating in this round of testing, and is recruiting for it soon.

The testing is voluntary, RIDOH says, and volunteers will have results about four days after the test is administered.

To participate in this serology testing effort, RIDOH says someone must:

Be currently working as a first responder (police, fire, or emergency medical services), Rhode Island National Guard member, RIDOH employee, correctional facility worker, or a hospital and nursing home staff member in Rhode Island. (Employee ID will be required to participate).

Not have COVID-19 symptoms or a positive COVID-19 test within the last two weeks, and

Have a valid mobile phone number or email address to receive test results.

The testing effort is in collaboration with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Rhode Island was one of three sites selected across the United States for participation in this serology testing effort — along with Detroit and New York City.

In May, in an initial round of serology testing, 5,000 randomly selected Rhode Island households received invitations to be tested.

“In that randomized sample that we did, we found a seroprevalence of 2.2%, meaning that 2.2% of people who were tested, had been exposed to the virus that caused COVID-19,” Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott said in Wednesday’s coronavirus briefing.

RIDOH adds higher seroprevalences were seen among Hispanic Rhode Islanders and African American Rhode Islanders.

For more information about this serology testing effort, you can call Quest Diagnostics at (833) 670-0253.

Quest Diagnostics is the laboratory that will be analyzing the samples collected.