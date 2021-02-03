‘Rhode Islanders are confused’: Lawmaker asks state to prioritize vaccines based on age

FILE – In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020 file photo, a droplet falls from a syringe after a health care worker was injected with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Providence, R.I. Some hospitals around the U.S. are facing complaints about favoritism and line-jumping after their board members and donors received COVID-19 vaccinations or offers for the prized inoculations. In Rhode Island, Attorney General Peter Neronha opened an inquiry after reports that two hospital systems offered their board members vaccinations. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Rhode Island lawmaker is urging the state to clarify its vaccine distribution plan, suggesting that it should be prioritized by age group.

Sen. Frank Lombardi said he’s heard from several of his constituents, who are frustrated because they don’t know how to schedule their vaccine appointment.

“There’s no consistency from one community to the next,” Lombardi said. “There is no clear plan to vaccinate the elderly who are most at risk of severe complications from COVID-19.”

He said in Cranston, a phone number is circulating for seniors to call and sign up for a shot. Lombardi said he tried calling that phone number, but the line just kept ringing and he was unable to get through.

“It would be one thing if an elder knew what to do to schedule a vaccine, even if it’s for a few weeks out,” he said. “But the process is different from community to community. Rhode Islanders are confused.”

Lombardi also pointed to a recent report from the New York Times which claims Rhode Island is lagging behind every other state in the country when it comes to vaccine distribution.

“Every other state in the country is prioritizing based on age,” Lombardi said, citing that report. “We need to be more aggressive about doing the same prioritization here in Rhode Island. Let’s make sure that the vaccine is readily available to the elderly.”