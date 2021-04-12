Rhode Islanders 40+, residents of additional hard-hit zip codes newly eligible for vaccine

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Eligibility expanded one final time in Rhode Island on Monday, a week before all Rhode Islanders over the age of 16 are eligible to get vaccinated.

Anyone 40 years and older in the Ocean State can now sign up at all retail pharmacies offering vaccines in the state, in addition to residents living in several more zip codes hit hardest by COVID-19.

Parts of Cranston, Johnston, North Providence, and West Warwick also became eligible Monday. Those ZIP codes include 02893, 02906, 02910, 02920, 02911, 02914 and 02919.

On Friday, the city of Woonsocket also opened eligibility to all residents ages 16 and older.

Opportunities for appointments will first be available through retail pharmacies, followed by appointments released for the state-run sites at 9 a.m. Tuesday and 5 p.m. Friday.

Last Friday, the R.I. Department of Health released roughly 20,000 vaccine appointments on VaccinateRI.org to residents 50+, plus residents of Tier 1 ZIP codes, and residents of Woonsocket.

Early Monday morning, there were still hundreds of slots open for later this week.

At Thursday’s briefing, R.I. Department of Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott said 19 out of 39 cities and towns had a significant increase in cases over the last five weeks, likely in part due to more contagious variants continuing to circulate in the state.

“They spread more aggressively than the previous form of coronavirus,” Alexander-Scott said. “Knowing that that’s happening, it’s actually balancing against the fact that we are doing as strong a job as we are with vaccinations.”