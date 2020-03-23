Rhode Island presidential primary moving to June 2

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Nearly one week after the R.I. Board of Elections voted to move the presidential primary from April 28 to June 2, Gov. Gina Raimondo said she will grant their request and move the date.

Raimondo tweeted Monday that she would sign an executive order to move the date of the primary, which will take place mostly by mail.

Last week, the Board of Elections requested that the presidential primary election be postponed from April 28 to June 2 and that the election take place primarily by mail ballot. I am following the advice of the Board of Elections, and will sign an executive order to do this. — Gina Raimondo (@GovRaimondo) March 23, 2020

Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea had initially asked the elections board to keep the primary on April 28, but do it mostly by mail-in ballots, so that there would be fewer poll workers and physical voters interacting at the polls amid the coronavirus outbreak.

But elections board staffers expressed concern that there wouldn’t be enough time to distribute mail ballots and certify the large influx before April 28. The Board of Elections instead voted to delay the primary in order to have more time to prepare to hold it mostly by mail.

In a statement following the news that the primary would move, Gorbea said a mail ballot election will “ensure that all eligible Rhode Islanders can cast a ballot in a safe and secure manner while protecting the integrity of every vote.”

She said all registered voters would receive a mail ballot application with a pre-paid return envelope.

“Any change to the date and format of the primary may prove confusing for voters,” Gorbea said. “Last week, in my testimony to the Board of Elections, I recommended that the Board of Elections and I co-chair a diverse statewide task force that can help broker solutions ensuring we do not unintentionally disenfranchise any portion of our electorate.”

There would still need to be some polling places open so that people with disabilities who need assistance voting can do so.

