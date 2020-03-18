Rhode Island not releasing locations of COVID-19 cases

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Basic locations of where COVID-19 patients live is released to the public in nearby states, but while the R.I. Department of Health has indicated the state is now experiencing “community spread,” the actual cities, towns or even counties are not being released here.

As of Tuesday morning, there were 23 confirmed cases, and close to 3,000 in self-quarantine, according to the health department. Only two communities where three people have been diagnosed with the virus have been identified by officials in those municipalities, not by the state.

Department of Health Public spokesperson Joseph Wendelken said the locations are concealed to “protect patient privacy.”

“For example, saying that someone from Scituate tested positive after recently returning from a trip to Egypt last week is highly identifying,” Wendleken said in an email.

Eyewitness News has not asked for those types of details; only the towns or cities of the cases to give taxpayers an idea of where the virus is.

The Connecticut Department of Health has been releasing the counties where the infected individuals live.

That state had 68 confirmed cases as of Wednesday morning but the locations were also released when that state’s total was in the 20’s and even lower.

In Connecticut, residents could see where the pockets of the virus are. One example: 48 of the 68 cases are in Fairfield County which borders the state of New York.

In Massachusetts, health officials are providing a daily breakdown of cases by county. The data also includes the gender of the person and if they are hospitalized or not.

Wendelken said if Rhode Island’s case count continues to increase, “we may aggregate numbers and release counts by city and town, and then release numbers that are greater than five.”

WPRI 12 also requested data by county for diagnosed cases and those who are instructed to self-quarantine. He has not responded to that request.

But some municipalities have decided to alert their community on their own.

Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey reported last week two unrelated children from the town tested positive, saying one is a second grader at Springbrook Elementary School, and the other is a toddler who attends a preschool in Mystic, Connecticut.

The Cranston School Department reported a student tested positive for covid-19, and that 1700 others were instructed to self quarantine.

Schools in Pawtucket, North Providence and Barrington had cases in their education communities, but it’s unknown where the patients live.

Send tips to Target 12 Investigator Walt Buteau at wbuteau@wpri.com and follow him on Twitter @wbuteau.

Tim White contributed to this report

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines