Rhode Island hits vaccine milestone, number 2 in the country for vaccination rate

PROVIDENCE, R.I (WPRI) — Rhode Island has hit a major vaccine milestone as the Governor announced the majority of adult residents are at least partially vaccinated.

More than 768,000 adult residents are at least partially vaccinated, hitting the 90% vaccination rate Governor McKee had been aiming for. In addition, about 70% of all Rhode Islanders are fully vaccinated, which ranks the state at number two in the whole country, just behind Vermont.

The vaccination numbers in Rhode Island are expected to grow as vaccines could be cleared for elementary school-aged children. An FDA committee is meeting on Tuesday to discuss whether to approve Pfizer’s COVID vaccine for children ages 5 – 11.

“It will make it a lot safer for me to go outside and play all the sports that I play and have fun with my friends and family,” said Jarren Monroe, a Pfizer trial participant.

Moderna says its low-dosage vaccine is safe and effective for children as well.

Once approved by the FDA and CDC, roughly 80,000 children could soon become eligible for the vaccine. State officials have been preparing for the possibility and plan to distribute vaccines at schools, pediatricians’ offices, and community clinics.