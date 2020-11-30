Rhode Island field hospitals expected to admit patients this week

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The field hospital run by Care New England is expected to begin accepting patients sometime early this week.

In a statement sent to 12 News last week, the hospital group’s President and CEO Dr. James Fanale said Kent Hospital was close to capacity, and it would be in the best interest of patients to open the field hospital early this week.

“This will ensure that our patients receive the attention and care they need, in a safe environment,” Fanale said.

Dr. Paari Gopalakrishnan will be running operations at the Cranston field hospital, where he says, “Care New England medical experts and operations professionals have been testing and running drills.”

Dr. Gopalakrishnan says initially, COVID-19 patients with “lower acuity,” or towards the end of their hospital stay on the path to recovery, would be transferred from Kent Hospital to the field hospital.

“We feel that this will allow us to care for all the patients who are seeking medical attention at Kent Hospital,” Dr. Gopalakrishnan said in a statement Wednesday.

Care New England — which owns Kent, Women & Infants and Butler hospitals — is operating the Cranston field hospital. Lifespan — owner of Rhode Island, Newport, Miriam and Bradley — is tasked with running the Convention Center field hospital.

Larry Lepore, the general manager of the R.I. Convention Center told board members at a meeting last Tuesday he has been told to expect patients there at the start of next month.

“Every indication from Lifespan is the hospital will go active Dec. 1, with patients arriving that day,” Lepore said.