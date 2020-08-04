RI added to CT, NY, NJ travel advisory list; 123 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Governors in the tri-state area have expanded the list of states included in their COVID-19 travel advisory to include Rhode Island.

Rhode Islanders who wish to travel to Connecticut, New York or New Jersey must now quarantine for 14 days upon arrival, while Delaware and Washington, D.C., have been removed from the list.

The list encompasses states with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or a higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average. Rhode Island officials have argued some national rankings are overstating the state’s positivity rate.

CONNECTICUT TRAVEL ADVISORY UPDATE:



Rhode Island added to list of impacted states, Delaware and DC removed.



If you're traveling to Connecticut from any of the following locations, you need to self-quarantine 14 days.



See list ⬇️ https://t.co/gZjVfum7Wt — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) August 4, 2020

On Tuesday, the Rhode Island Department of Health reported 123 new positive cases and a daily positivity rate of 2.7%.

One more person died after contracting the disease, bringing the state’s total to 1,011.

As of mid-day Tuesday, 80 COVID-19 patients were in the hospital, according to the Health Department. Of those patients, 14 were in the intensive care unit and 6 were on ventilators.

The tri-state governors say the list will continue to be updated on a weekly basis as the virus response develops across the country. The states currently on the list are as follows:

Alabama

Alaska

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Indiana

Illinois

Iowa

Kansas

Louisiana

Maryland

Minnesota

Mississippi

Montana

Nebraska

New Mexico

North Carolina

North Dakota

Nevada

Ohio

Oklahoma

Puerto Rico

Rhode Island

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Washington

Wisconsin

Source: Connecticut’s Official State Website (Updated: Aug. 4)

