RI added to CT, NY, NJ travel advisory list; 123 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Governors in the tri-state area have expanded the list of states included in their COVID-19 travel advisory to include Rhode Island.

Rhode Islanders who wish to travel to Connecticut, New York or New Jersey must now quarantine for 14 days upon arrival, while Delaware and Washington, D.C., have been removed from the list.

The list encompasses states with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or a higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average. Rhode Island officials have argued some national rankings are overstating the state’s positivity rate.

Target 12: Here’s why RI’s COVID test positivity rate might be different depending where you look »

On Tuesday, the Rhode Island Department of Health reported 123 new positive cases and a daily positivity rate of 2.7%.

One more person died after contracting the disease, bringing the state’s total to 1,011.

As of mid-day Tuesday, 80 COVID-19 patients were in the hospital, according to the Health Department. Of those patients, 14 were in the intensive care unit and 6 were on ventilators.

The tri-state governors say the list will continue to be updated on a weekly basis as the virus response develops across the country. The states currently on the list are as follows:

  • Alabama
  • Alaska
  • Arkansas
  • Arizona
  • California
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Idaho
  • Indiana
  • Illinois
  • Iowa
  • Kansas
  • Louisiana
  • Maryland
  • Minnesota
  • Mississippi
  • Montana
  • Nebraska
  • New Mexico
  • North Carolina
  • North Dakota
  • Nevada
  • Ohio
  • Oklahoma
  • Puerto Rico
  • Rhode Island
  • South Carolina
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Utah
  • Virginia
  • Washington
  • Wisconsin
Covid-19 Travel Map
Source: Connecticut's Official State Website (Updated: Aug. 4)

