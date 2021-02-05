CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Travel Restrictions    • Testing Info    • Vaccine Updates    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Travel Restrictions
•  Testing Info
•  Vaccine Updates
•  School Updates
•  12 Responds
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

Rhode Island ACI reports relatively high number of inmates, staff receiving COVID-19 vaccine

Coronavirus

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020 file photo, a droplet falls from a syringe after a health care worker was injected with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Providence, R.I. Some hospitals around the U.S. are facing complaints about favoritism and line-jumping after their board members and donors received COVID-19 vaccinations or offers for the prized inoculations. In Rhode Island, Attorney General Peter Neronha opened an inquiry after reports that two hospital systems offered their board members vaccinations. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

12 RESPONDS //  What is your question? We're here for you »      • 12 Responds Coverage & Info    
  12 RESPONDS //
• What is your question? We're here for you »
• 12 Responds Coverage & Info »

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The ability of the Rhode Island ACI to dole out COVID-19 vaccine quickly has gotten the attention of prisons out of state.

The Department of Corrections (D0C) says as of Feb. 2, 895 inmates at the prison had received their first dose and 248 inmates are fully vaccinated.

At the end of last week, the DOC says 919 staff members had received vaccines, with 119 being fully vaccinated.

Medical Director for the DOC Dr. Justin Berk said there is a low number of inmates refusing the vaccine, because of how many positive cases the prison has reported.

“We saw this in November that once the virus really takes hold it can go very, very quickly, across a large population,” he said.

Berk said he understands why some might be frustrated that inmates received vaccines before others, but that it is all part of the state’s plan to stop community spread of the virus.

“No jail is an island,” he said. “Everyone that comes in and out of a jail is going home to their families, is going home to their community.”

The medical director says people incarcerated are three times more likely to die of COVID-19, because of the congregate care setting they live in and the medical histories they walk into the prison with.

“Some of these people who are older than 75 have significant co-morbidities,” he said.

This is why the ACI has been administering the vaccines as quickly as possible, according to Berk, it’s fastest being 400 doses in one day.

The medical director expects the majority of inmates to be completely vaccinated by the end of the month, with the first shots for staff members scheduled to be completed by next week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
BIG GAME COUNTDOWN THE GAME'S ON
February 07 2021 06:30 pm

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 1/28/2020: Eli Sherman & Dr. Pablo Rodriguez

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community