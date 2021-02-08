Restrictions eased in Massachusetts; Baker pleads for Congress to pass COVID-19 relief

BOSTON (WPRI) — Some restrictions were lifted Monday in Massachusetts, and while that could provide some short-term relief for businesses, Gov. Charlie Baker made a plea to Congress to pass President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 rescue plan as quickly as possible.

While the economy has improved since the start of the pandemic, the state is still down 330,000 jobs from this time last year, according to Baker.

“There is still way too many people out of work through no fault of their own,” he said.

Baker said support from Washington is critical to help with things like vaccines, testing, schools reopening, food insecurity, housing, and small business support.

“It would be critical from our point of view for Congress to pass significant relief swiftly to help us beat down the pandemic and, just as importantly, help get our economy back on track,” the governor added.

Baker said many of the lost jobs will be difficult to bring back because industries like hospitality and events are still hurting. The loss of jobs and business is also causing a drop in state tax revenues.

During Monday’s briefing, U.S. House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal stressed the importance of Biden’s $1.9 trillion relief package.

“Right now, it’s about stabilizing people who can’t pay their rents, people that can’t make their mortgage payments,” he said.

On Monday, capacity limit for restaurants, gyms and other businesses in the state increased to 40%.

The Mass. Department of Public Health reported 1,276 new coronavirus cases on Monday and 55 more deaths.

The data shows 1,387 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, with 329 people in the intensive care unit and 188 on ventilators.