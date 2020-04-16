Residents of Lifespan group homes test positive for COVID-19

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Lifespan confirms some residents at its group homes for children and young adults with developmental disabilities have tested positive for COVID-19.

Elena Falcone-Relvas, senior public relations officer for Bradley and Hasbro Children’s Hospitals, said fewer than 10 group home residents have tested positive for the virus. She said those who have tested positive are being quarantined together to help stop the spread.

Bradley Hospital operates four group homes for children who have chronic behavior disorders of varying degrees, in addition to a developmental disability.

Lifespan’s website states that the group homes serve up to 32 children and adolescents, ranging in age from 8 to 21. The four homes are Hill House in North Providence, Heritage House in Warwick, Rumford House in East Providence and Exeter House in Exeter.

Falcone-Relvas said due to privacy restrictions, she can’t identify which group homes have residents who tested positive.

In addition to the residents, Falcone-Relvas confirms several staff members at these homes have also tested positive for the virus. She said any staff member who has COVID-19 is no longer working there.

“The staff who are working in the group homes have been given the appropriate PPE, including masks, gloves, goggles and gowns,” Falcone-Relvas said in a statement. “The surfaces in the homes receive extra cleaning every four hours and the homes with coronavirus cases are being professionally disinfected.”

Falcone-Relvas also said all Bradly Hospital staff have been instructed to follow all infectious diseases guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, such as wearing a mask, rigorous handwashing hygiene and social distancing.

She said caregivers at these facilities are working to ensure children in these group homes adhere to appropriate infectious disease precautions.

“These are extremely stressful times, and we are doing everything possible to protect the health of our employees and residents. We are proud of our dedicated staff who continue to deliver excellent care to this population of vulnerable children,” Falcone-Relvas said.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines