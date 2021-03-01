Residents can pick which vaccine they get, but shouldn’t wait for their preferred shot, RIDOH medical director says

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island will soon receive a shipment of Johnson and Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine, but some residents are weary of whether they want to receive it.

The one-dose vaccine was recently approved for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), though studies have shown it is only 67% effective at preventing moderate to severe COVID-19 symptoms.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are administered in two doses, were found to be approximately 95% effective.

Johnson and Johnson said their vaccine has prevented hospitalizations and deaths, which R.I. Department of Health Medical Director Dr. James McDonald said is key in combatting the pandemic.

“It’s hard to compare the vaccines head-to-head though, because they weren’t studied head-to-head and they were studied at different times during the pandemic,” McDonald said.

But Woonsocket resident Michael Richardson isn’t convinced, and is hopeful he will be able to choose which vaccine he receives.

“If it comes down to taking the Johnson and Johnson when they call me and say I’m eligible, or waiting another week or two, I would prefer to wait and take the Moderna or Pfizer,” he said.

Rhode Islanders who have a preference on which COVID-19 vaccine they want to receive can choose which one they get, but only to a certain degree, according to McDonald.

Since there are three avenues in which a Rhode Islander can get vaccinated, McDonald said residents will be able to choose based on which type of vaccine the sites administer, and the state’s vaccination website will list the types of doses each site offers.

But McDonald, as well as other state and national experts, are urging everyone not to wait and recommend getting the vaccine regardless of what company made it.

“If you have a preference you can go have your preference,” he said. “My preference, is you go get the next vaccine that is available.”

McDonald said it’s unclear at this time which clinics will be offering the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, and it most likely won’t be determined until the doses arrive in Rhode Island. The first shipment of Johnson and Johnson vaccines is expected to arrive within the coming days.