BOSTON (WPRI) — Boston Children’s Hospital is at the front of a revolutionary treatment of COVID-19.

Researchers have developed an antibody they say is shown to neutralize all major variants of the virus, including all Omicron strains, which could lead to a new treatment, according to the Boston Globe.

Genetically modified mice were used for the study and researchers found the antibody SP1-77, which neutralizes the original COVID-19 strain as well as its variants including Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, and Omicron, the hospital said.

According to the Globe, they are now looking for patents for the antibody and the mice.

If further study works out in favor of the new antibody, researchers say it would have the potential to be therapeutic against existing and future strains of COVID-19.

The treatment is still in its early stages of development. Researchers told the Globe that if this work is replicated, it could lay out the foundation for new monoclonal antibody products and even a vaccine.