Researchers at Harvard, Oxford working to find new treatments for COVID-19

BOSTON (WPRI) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration pulled its Emergency Use Authorization for both hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine for the treatment of COVID-19.

The agency said based on a continued review of scientific data, it determined the drugs are unlikely to be effective in treating the virus.

Despite the setback with those drugs, researchers at both Harvard and Oxford are working on finding new drugs that both treat and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard University was recently awarded $16 million over the next year to find and fast-track a treatment for the virus.

The United States’ Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) awarded the funds. It’s the same agency that funded the creation of the internet.

The team, led by Wyss Founding Director Donald Ingber, M.D., Ph.D., is evaluating “hundreds of drugs,” and Ingber says the goal is to identify drugs already federally approved to treat other diseases, then have those be repurposed for COVID-19.

After that, Ingber says he would hope to get those drugs to trial within three to six months. What he says he doesn’t want is to come to a conclusion too soon and then have to retract it, like the FDA is doing with claims surrounding hydroxychloroquine.

“We want to be able to both confirm there is some evidence that this has the potential for efficacy and then that we tested under conditions to ensure it’s safe and that we have enough information to tell physicians how to prescribe it and who to prescribe it, too,” Ingber said.

Across the Atlantic, researchers at Oxford University are calling results of a clinical trial there a “breakthrough.”

Martin Landray, Professor of Medicine and Epidemiology at the Nuffield Department of Population Health, University of Oxford, is one of the Chief Investigators of the trial testing the steroid, dexamethasone.

“If we’d known at the beginning what we know now, I think we could have perhaps saved 5,000 lives,” Landray said.

The preliminary study shows the steroid cut mortality by a third for patients on ventilators. Patients on oxygen also had promising results.

Peter Horby, Professor of Emerging Infectious Diseases in the Nuffield Department of Medicine, University of Oxford, is another Chief Investigators for the trial.

“Dexamethasone is the first drug to be shown to improve survival in COVID-19. This is an extremely welcome result,” Horby said.

Horby says the results are also promising due to the fact the drug is both widely available and inexpensive.