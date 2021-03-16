Report: Some public safety officials in Mass. not getting vaccinated

BOSTON (WPRI) — New data is showing some potential vaccine hesitancy among public safety officials.

A report from the Boston Globe shows 30 percent of Massachusetts State Police members have not received the COVID-19 vaccine at department-run clinics.

In January, police and other first responders were part of the early vaccine rollout in Massachusetts, with the state creating its own first responder vaccination sites.

According to the report in the Globe, troopers may have been vaccinated at other facilities or declined to get vaccinated for health reasons, but it may reflect a possible hesitation among first responders when it comes to getting the vaccine.

Another study showed prison guards in the United States are refusing the vaccine even with high infection rates in prisons compared to the general public.

In Massachusetts, more than half of the state’s Department of Corrections employees have refused to get vaccinated at work.

The Boston Globe also mentions that 66 percent of the staff at the Bristol County’s Sherriff’s Office have refused the vaccine.

12 News has reached out to the Sherriff’s office for a comment but have yet to hear back.