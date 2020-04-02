Live Now
Watch Eyewitness News This Morning
Closings & Delays
There are currently 12 active closings. Click for more details.
Coronavirus Concerns Complete Coverage on WPRI.com

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE // RI Health Dept: Call (401) 222-8022 | MA Health Dept: Call 211 | Track Cases | CDC | Out of work? What You’re Eligible For | Q&A: Will I get a tax rebate? | Grab-Go Lunch Locations | Senior Shopping Hours | Community Focus | Photos | 12 Things to Know | WATCH DAILY / Coronavirus Update Shows on WPRI.com

New England Nation on WPRI 12 & WPRI.com

Report: Kraft sends Patriots plane to China to get equipment for Mass.

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Patriots plane Air Kraft_564507

BOSTON (WPRI) — According to a report in Politico, a plane full of medical supplies will be landing in Boston Thursday afternoon.

People on Twitter were curious after they saw the New England Patriots Plane, also known at “Air Kraft,” leaving TF Green Airport earlier in the week, but it was unknown where it was headed.

Politico reports that Patriots owner Robert Kraft sent the plane to China to pick up “much-needed personal protective equipment” for the state. Massachusetts is one of several states desperate for supplies.

On Wednesday, Gov. Charlie Baker announced there are 7,738 confirmed cases in Massachusetts — an increase of 1,118 since Tuesday which is the largest spike the state has seen so far.

Baker also announced 33 more deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported in Massachusetts, bringing the total to 122 and the state has conducted more than 51,000 tests.

Breakdown of cases and deaths by county (Mass.gov) »

According to Politico, Baker will greet the plane when it arrives at Logan Airport with Kraft and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito. From there, the Massachusetts National Guard will transport the equipment to a strategic stockpile in Marlboro.

In Wednesday’s briefing, Baker was asked about protective equipment but he did not say much.

“I think we’re gonna have a lot more to say about gear tomorrow,” he said. “I’m gonna leave it at that.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com