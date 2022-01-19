Report: Biden to give out 400 million free N95 masks

President Joe Biden speaks to the media after meeting privately with Senate Democrats, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

(WPRI) — You can now get rapid COVID-19 tests delivered right to your door for free, but what about masks?

According to CBS News, the Biden Administration plans to announce Wednesday that they will provide 400 million Americans with free N95 masks. The masks, which are coming from the Strategic National Stockpile, will start shipping out by the end of this week.

They will be available at pharmacies and community health centers by late next week

President Joe Biden said last week that his administration was planning to distribute the masks for free, but didn’t provide details at the time.

“I know that for some Americans, a mask is not always affordable or convenient to get,” Biden said.

Biden is set to hold a news conference at the White House at 4 p.m.

The move comes as Johns Hopkins reports more than one million Americans tested positive on a single day this week.

In Rhode Island, the latest data from the Health Department shows cases have been trending down for more than a week. R.I. Department of Health Medical Director Dr. James McDonald says while we’re heading in the right direction, it’s too soon to say whether the state is past its omicron peak.

“We’re seeing a lot of good indicators. The next few weeks are going to be very telling for us,” McDonald acknowledged. “What I’m hoping for is that if enough of us wear high-quality masks, and enough of us get the booster vaccine, we can get this under control.”

McDonald says only about 32% of eligible Rhode Islanders have gotten their booster shot.

Revised data from the Health Department shows the state has had around 500 people in the hospital with COVID-19, or more, every day since Jan. 4.