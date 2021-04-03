Relaxed restrictions allowing more people to gather for Easter

Easter bunnies decorated with face masks stand on a traffic circle in Deutsckkreutz, Austria, on March 30, 2020, amid the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and less than two weeks before Easter. (Photo by Robert JAEGER / APA / AFP) / Austria OUT (Photo by ROBERT JAEGER/APA/AFP via Getty Images)

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — While health officials say it’s still not a time to let your guard down, relaxed restrictions are allowing more people to gather for Easter.

Last year, a stay-at-home order remained in place and there were no in-person Easter services at churches.

Church capacity restrictions have eased up since then and houses of worship in Rhode Island can welcome 75% of their congregation, while in Massachusetts, it’s capped in half.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), individuals who are fully vaccinated can gather indoors without wearing a mask, but are still encouraged to social distance and wear a mask around non-vaccinated people.

Capacity restrictions are still in place for gatherings.

Many people in RI have immunity to COVID-19, but many still don't. If you are planning to see family this weekend, get tested first. Appointments are available at https://t.co/2pJfKJBNb6. Celebrating outdoors is safer. If indoors, seat people farther apart, and wear a mask. pic.twitter.com/N8u0p39Qlc — Rhode Island Department of Health (@RIHEALTH) April 2, 2021

12 News wants to see how you are celebrating this holiday weekend. Send us pictures of your egg hunts and dinners using Report-It.