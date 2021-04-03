Relaxed restrictions allowing more people to gather for Easter

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — While health officials say it’s still not a time to let your guard down, relaxed restrictions are allowing more people to gather for Easter.
Last year, a stay-at-home order remained in place and there were no in-person Easter services at churches.
Church capacity restrictions have eased up since then and houses of worship in Rhode Island can welcome 75% of their congregation, while in Massachusetts, it’s capped in half.
According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), individuals who are fully vaccinated can gather indoors without wearing a mask, but are still encouraged to social distance and wear a mask around non-vaccinated people.
Capacity restrictions are still in place for gatherings.
12 News wants to see how you are celebrating this holiday weekend. Send us pictures of your egg hunts and dinners using Report-It.
