Registration for Massachusetts ‘VaxMillions’ vaccine lottery now open

BOSTON (WPRI) — You now have the chance to win $1 million or a college scholarship if you’re fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Massachusetts.

Through the Massachusetts VaxMillions Giveaway, residents ages 18 and older who are vaccinated can enter to win one of five $1 million cash prizes, while residents between the ages of 12 and 17 have the chance to win one of five $300,000 college scholarships.

Eligible residents can enter the giveaway at VaxMillionsGiveaway.com. The drawings will be held once a week for five weeks beginning July 27, and every Monday that follows until Aug. 23.

With about four million people fully vaccinated in the Bay State so far, your chance to win is one in four million. When you play Powerball or Mega Millions, your chances of winning the jackpot are about one in 300 million.

Your odds are likely even better than that because children aren’t eligible for the cash prize, and chances are not everyone will register.

Residents only have to enter once to qualify for all drawings occurring after the date of their registration.