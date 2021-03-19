Regional collaborative vaccination sites approved for Bristol County

A health worker prepares Moderna coronavirus vaccines before vaccinating staff health workers at Clinica Universitaria, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

TAUNTON (WPRI) — Massachusetts residents in Bristol County will have more convenient options to get vaccinated in the coming weeks.

Taunton Mayor Shaunna O’Connell, along with Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan, Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux, and Somerset Town Administrator Richard Brown announced Thursday the approval of a regional vaccination site by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

“We are extremely pleased that the state has approved our collaborative plan for a regional vaccination site in record time,” O’Connell said.

“Having a clinic located within city limits, as well as several clinics in surrounding towns, will make an enormous difference to residents, particularly those who cannot travel far for their vaccines,” she added.

In mid-February, the state prioritized vaccine shipments to be sent to the state-run mass vaccination sites, regional collaboratives, and retail pharmacy sites.

City officials from across Bristol County began forming a working group to devise a plan for its own collaborative regional site.

According to state guidelines, regional vaccination sites must have the capacity to vaccinate up to 750 people per day, five days per week, and must be open to all residents of Massachusetts.

Back in January, Coogan, along with New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell, expressed concern over the lack of vaccination sites in Southeastern Massachusetts.

“This regional site is proof of an excellent partnership between several towns and cities, which will result in more vaccines for all of Bristol County,” Coogan said.

Vaccine clinics will be hosted by Taunton, Fall River, Attleboro, and Somerset, while surrounding cities and towns will provide assistance, including Berkley, Dighton, Freetown, Seekonk, and, Swansea.

Participating cities and towns will finalize their clinic details in the coming weeks and plan to begin vaccinating pending the delivery of vaccines from the state.

The approved regional plan will include vaccine clinics on the following days:

Mondays: National Shrine of Our Lady of LaSalette (Attleboro)

Tuesdays: Holiday Inn (Taunton)

Wednesdays: Somerset High School or Somerset Fire Department (Somerset/Swansea)

Thursdays: Bristol Community College (Fall River)

Saturdays: Holiday Inn (Taunton)

Brewster Ambulance will be assisting the City of Taunton by storing and administering the vaccine.