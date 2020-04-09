Reed: RI public safety departments getting $4.5M to fight COVID-19

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The state’s public safety agencies will be getting $4.57 million in federal funding to help them fight the COVID-19 outbreak, according to U.S. Sen. Jack Reed.

Nine cities and towns will split more than $1.34 million — Central Falls, Cranston, East Providence, Newport, Pawtucket, Providence, Warwick, West Warwick, and Woonsocket — and the state Department of Public Safety will receive $3.22 million.

The federal funding comes through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, Reed said.

The cash can be used for personal protective equipment (PPE) for law enforcement, overtime, the hiring of personnel, and addressing prisoners’ medical needs.

Reed said the funding will help “ensure our first responders have the tools they need to protect themselves and the communities they serve from COVID-19.”

