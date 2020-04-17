Reed: Feds send RI $625M for COVID-19 relief; additional funding on the way

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ In the largest transfer of federal funds in the state’s history, Sen. Jack Reed said Rhode Island recently received $625 million through the Coronavirus Relief Fund he helped establish.

The funding, which Reed said is half of the state’s allocation, was wired into the state’s bank account on Friday. Reed said the funding is now available for the state to use to combat the coronavirus pandemic, which has now killed more than 100 Rhode Islanders.

“This is a significant wave of fiscal cavalry in the state’s battle to save lives and help communities amidst a pandemic,” Reed said. “Whether it’s a public health emergency, an economic crisis, or in this case both, a swift, coordinated and effective response is critical…This is an important start, but our work is far from over.”

Reed created and pushed for the Coronavirus Relief Fund within the CARES Act. The $150 billion in funding will be dispersed to state governments, with a small state minimum of $1.25 billion. Rhode Island should receive the second half of its allocation no later than April 26.

“Governor Raimondo has done a remarkable job, but no state can do it alone,” he said. “They need federal backup to save lives. There is a real danger that inaction by the Trump Administration could erode public health and safety and lead to our communities and taxpayers being financially overwhelmed and overrun.”

“This isn’t a windfall, and it won’t shield states from severe economic pain, but it will blunt the trauma and boost the state’s response and recovery capabilities,” Reed added. “It should give every state a fighting chance.”

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines