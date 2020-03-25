Reed: $1.25 billion coming to RI as part of huge economic rescue bill

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A roughly $2 trillion bipartisan economic rescue package announced overnight will provide roughly $1.25 billion for Rhode Island’s state budget as well as checks for many residents, new funding for hospitals and a host of other programs that will be felt locally.

U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, who was part of the 20-member group of senators that negotiated the legislation, worked closely on the $150 billion State Stabilization Fund with the Trump administration along with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. He said they agreed to include a provision requiring a minimum amount for small states like Rhode Island.

The $1.25 billion estimate — a sum equal to roughly 12% of the entire $10 billion annual state budget — will be welcome news to state leaders, who are facing a budget nightmare as sales and income tax revenue collapses while expenses surge due to the coronavirus outbreak.

It’s unclear exactly how or when the federal money will be provided, since the actual legislative text is still being worked out and both the Senate and House need to vote on the measure.

“The size and scope of this emergency funding is unprecedented, but so is the severity of this pandemic and the economic trauma that families, businesses, and communities are facing,” Reed, a Democrat and senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said in a statement.

“At last, we have a deal,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, wrote Wednesday morning on Twitter. “After days of intense discussions, the Senate has reached a bipartisan agreement on a historic relief package for this pandemic. We’re going to pass this legislation later today.”

Another headline-grabbing element of the bill is its direct cash payments to Americans.

According to Reed’s office, the agreement calls for all Americans who made $75,000 or less in 2018 to receive rebate checks for $1,200, with smaller checks for those who made up to $99,000 and no checks for those who made more than that. Some families will also receive $500 per child. Reed says he expects the checks to go out in early April.

For those who are out of work, the deal includes provisions to expand unemployment benefits. In a letter to colleagues, Schumer said it would increase the maximum unemployment benefit by $600 a week “and ensures that laid-off workers, on average, will receive their full pay for four months.” He said benefits will also be available to self-employed and gig economy workers.

More to come.

