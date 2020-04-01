Live Now
Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker holds daily briefing while visiting the Field Medical Station being set up in Worcester
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE // RI Health Dept: Call (401) 222-8022 | MA Health Dept: Call 211

Recovery groups host meetings online: ‘virtual support is critical right now’

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Local recovery coaches tell Eyewitness News they are doing everything they can to keep their members on the right path during the pandemic.

Nicole Wolf, a recovery coach for American Addiction Centers, leads groups all over the country, including in Rhode Island. She said ensuring those in recovery have a sense of community during uncertain times, even if its virtual, is vital.

“You can’t really place a value on it, it’s so important and so needed,” Wolf said. “I feel like with everything going on in the world, a lot of changes that are happening.” 

Wolf said so far, it’s been successful.

“For people in recovery, people like myself, connection with others is so incredibly important, even though it’s not a physical connection we are able to have,” Wolf said. “It’s still the ability to connect, and hear from others, and get suggestions on how to cope with everything that is going on in the world.”

In addition to virtual meetings, AdCare Rhode Island, which is associated with the American Addiction Centers, is offering telehealth services for Ocean State residents in need of support.

Director of Outpatient Services for AdCare Rhode Island Jessica Elliott DeMello tells Eyewitness News they’ve had a 100% show rate for phone appointments – which means no one has skipped their slot.

Elliott DeMello said support is critical because she finds that many she speaks with are struggling with the current state of affairs. She also said stress, anxiety and social isolation are all triggers for a relapse.

“One of my biggest relapse warning signs, even for me, is isolation,” Wolf said. “So it’s very interesting to me that in the world we live in today, I’m supposed to be isolated and there are tons of us struggling with that and the anxiety and the fear.”

AdCare is available daily. Right now the virtual meetings take place on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. All services are free.

