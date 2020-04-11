Recently recovered North Attleboro man: Do your part to protect others from COVID-19

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) ─ Being able to spend time upstairs never seemed like a luxury to Connor McLaughlin until recently.

The 21-year-old said he tested positive for COVID-19 around St. Patrick’s Day and was recently cleared by his doctor after self-isolating for two weeks. McLaughlin, a junior at Sacred Heart University, was quarantined in the basement of his North Attleboro home, trying to keep his parents safe.

Looking back at his diagnosis, McLaughlin wishes he was more careful. He had recently returned from a trip to Cancun and started feeling ill more than a week later.

At first, he figured his symptoms were allergies, but then they began to get worse.

“As I could feel the cough move from my throat down to my chest, which you can feel it move, it’s a weird thing, that’s how I picked up on it,” McLaughlin said. “The more you move and the more you fight the virus back, the more you fight against it, you can really feel your body struggling, like why am I struggling? Why is getting up the stairs a challenge?”

McLaughlin said even though the symptoms weren’t easy to recover from, he’s thankful they were mild and he was able to bounce back.

While McLaughlin had been traveling, the level of concern surrounding the coronavirus was nothing like it is now. However, he wishes he still acted as if it were.

The worst part of it all, he said, were the thoughts that raced through his head when he found out he tested positive.

“It was just like a wave of, ‘Oh my gosh, who have I infected? What do I do now? What about my parents?'” he said.

Thankfully, his parents were tested immediately and their results came back negative.

McLaughlin, who said he’s fully recovered, has a new appreciation for the little things, and has learned to be grateful for what he has.

McLaughlin knows he’s lucky, and said he constantly thinks of those who aren’t. He’s hoping sharing his story will inspire everyone to do whatever they can to protect each other.

“Waking up in my bed upstairs, which is so much better than the one in the basement, and being able to walk out in the living room to watch the news with my family, or a movie, is kind of like the new normal,” he said.

