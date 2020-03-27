1  of  2
Live Now
12 on 12 | Coronavirus: 12 Things to Know Watch Eyewitness News This Morning
Closings & Delays
There are currently 38 active closings. Click for more details.
Coronavirus Concerns Complete Coverage on WPRI.com

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE // RI Health Dept: Call (401) 222-8022 | MA Health Dept: Call 211 | Track Cases | CDC | Out of work? What You’re Eligible For | Q&A: Will I get a tax rebate? | Grab-Go Lunch Locations | Senior Shopping Hours | Community Focus | 12 Things to Know | WATCH DAILY / Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear 11:30 AM, 3 & 9 PM on WPRI.com

REAL ID deadline pushed to 2021 due to coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON — The federal government will postpone the deadline to obtain REAL ID-compliant identification cards until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a provision included in the Senate stimulus bill.

The previous deadline of Oct. 1, 2020, will be extended until Oct. 1, 2021.

“The federal, state and local response to the spread of the Coronavirus here in the United States necessitates a delay in this deadline. Our state and local partners are working tirelessly with the Administration to flatten the curve and, therefore, we want to remove any impediments to response and recovery efforts,” acting secretary for Homeland Security Chad Wolf said.

“States across the country are temporarily closing or restricting access to DMVs. This action will preclude millions of people from applying for and receiving their REAL ID,” Wolf continued. “Extending the deadline will also allow the Department to work with Congress to implement needed changes to expedite the issuance of REAL IDs once the current health crisis concludes.”

Under the law, Americans are required to visit their state’s Department of Motor Vehicles and obtain a REAL ID-compliant card, or alternative such as a U.S. passport, if they want to fly domestically or access federal facilities.

As of February, less than 35% of U.S. identification cards complied with new requirements included in the REAL ID Act.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Coronavirus: Complete Coverage

More Coronavirus

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com