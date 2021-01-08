CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Travel Restrictions    • Testing Info    • Vaccine Updates    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Travel Restrictions
•  Testing Info
•  Vaccine Updates
•  School Updates
•  12 Responds
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

Rapid COVID-19 test site set to open in Barrington

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
12 RESPONDS //  What is your question? We're here for you »      • 12 Responds Coverage & Info    
  12 RESPONDS //
• What is your question? We're here for you »
• 12 Responds Coverage & Info »

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Another pop-up rapid test site is being opened in a Barrington shopping center, with space provided by Paolino Properties, for people who have no symptoms of COVID-19.

The Rhode Island Department of Health and Rhode Island National Guard will administer BinaxNOW rapid tests to anyone walking in; no appointments are required, the property developer said in a news release Friday.

The testing will be available at 180 County Road in Barrington starting next Tuesday, Jan. 12, through Saturday, Jan. 23, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., but the facility will be closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 18. The facility is intended to take people who are asymptomatic; those who may be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their physician for assistance.

The rapid tests usually produce results within about 15 minutes.

Joseph R. Paolino, Jr., managing partner of Paolino Properties, said a location on Dorrance Street in Providence has been successful, and that led to the added location.

Tests can be scheduled at state sites through the state website, portal.ri.gov, or by calling (401) 222-8022.

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 12/30/2020: Dr. Alexandria Caple

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community