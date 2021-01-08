Rapid COVID-19 test site set to open in Barrington

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Another pop-up rapid test site is being opened in a Barrington shopping center, with space provided by Paolino Properties, for people who have no symptoms of COVID-19.

The Rhode Island Department of Health and Rhode Island National Guard will administer BinaxNOW rapid tests to anyone walking in; no appointments are required, the property developer said in a news release Friday.

The testing will be available at 180 County Road in Barrington starting next Tuesday, Jan. 12, through Saturday, Jan. 23, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., but the facility will be closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 18. The facility is intended to take people who are asymptomatic; those who may be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their physician for assistance.

The rapid tests usually produce results within about 15 minutes.

Joseph R. Paolino, Jr., managing partner of Paolino Properties, said a location on Dorrance Street in Providence has been successful, and that led to the added location.

Tests can be scheduled at state sites through the state website, portal.ri.gov, or by calling (401) 222-8022.