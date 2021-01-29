Raimondo to sign executive order Friday immediately lifting curfew for businesses

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Gina Raimondo is set to sign an executive order on Friday that would immediately lift the early closure advisory for Rhode Island businesses, according to Department of Commerce spokesperson Matt Sheaff.

A mandatory shutdown time of 10 p.m. on weekdays and 10:30 p.m. on weekends has been restricting businesses in the state since November.

“Small businesses, especially our restaurants, have been hit so hard during this pandemic,” Sheaff said. “Because our COVID-19 data is showing positive signs across the board, we are able to gradually relax some of the business restrictions in place.”

The curfew was originally going to be lifted on Monday morning at 12:01 a.m., Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott announced Thursday. The original announcement received a lot of backlash as to why they were waiting until then to lift it.

It is unclear if this will be a public signing or when it will take place.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.