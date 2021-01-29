CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Travel Restrictions    • Testing Info    • Vaccine Updates    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Travel Restrictions
•  Testing Info
•  Vaccine Updates
•  School Updates
•  12 Responds
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

Raimondo to sign executive order Friday immediately lifting curfew for businesses

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
12 RESPONDS //  What is your question? We're here for you »      • 12 Responds Coverage & Info    
  12 RESPONDS //
• What is your question? We're here for you »
• 12 Responds Coverage & Info »

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Gina Raimondo is set to sign an executive order on Friday that would immediately lift the early closure advisory for Rhode Island businesses, according to Department of Commerce spokesperson Matt Sheaff.

A mandatory shutdown time of 10 p.m. on weekdays and 10:30 p.m. on weekends has been restricting businesses in the state since November.

“Small businesses, especially our restaurants, have been hit so hard during this pandemic,” Sheaff said. “Because our COVID-19 data is showing positive signs across the board, we are able to gradually relax some of the business restrictions in place.”

The curfew was originally going to be lifted on Monday morning at 12:01 a.m., Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott announced Thursday. The original announcement received a lot of backlash as to why they were waiting until then to lift it.

It is unclear if this will be a public signing or when it will take place.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
BIG GAME COUNTDOWN THE GAME'S ON
February 07 2021 06:30 pm

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 1/21/21: Joe Cammarano and James Bessette

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community