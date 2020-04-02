Raimondo answers children’s questions

1  of  2
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Instead of her usual news conference with the latest COVID-19 updates, Gov. Gina Raimondo on Thursday took questions from kids.

More than 13,000 students across Rhode Island submitted questions, according to Raimondo’s office, and a selection of those will be answered on Thursday.

Raimondo said she wanted to take the opportunity to speak directly to kids during a time that can be scary and stressful for everyone. Public school students have been distance learning for almost two weeks now, and are slated to stay home through April.

The R.I. Department of Health provided a separate update on the state’s number of cases Thursday afternoon.

Raimondo’s regular press briefings will resume at 1 p.m. Friday.

