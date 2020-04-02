PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Instead of her usual news conference with the latest COVID-19 updates, Gov. Gina Raimondo on Thursday took questions from kids.
More than 13,000 students across Rhode Island submitted questions, according to Raimondo’s office, and a selection of those will be answered on Thursday.
Raimondo said she wanted to take the opportunity to speak directly to kids during a time that can be scary and stressful for everyone. Public school students have been distance learning for almost two weeks now, and are slated to stay home through April.
The R.I. Department of Health provided a separate update on the state’s number of cases Thursday afternoon.
Raimondo’s regular press briefings will resume at 1 p.m. Friday.
Live Streaming Today: Coronavirus Coverage
11:30 a.m. – Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear morning update | 1 p.m. – Gov. Raimondo briefing | 1 p.m. – Gov. Baker briefing | 3 p.m. – Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear afternoon update | 5 p.m. – White House Coronavirus Task Force| 9 p.m. – Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear – evening update
Watch all daily coronavirus updates here on WPRI.com or on the WPRI 12 mobile app »
Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources
Latest Headlines | Charts: RI Tests, Quarantines, Jobless Claims | Community Focus | Colleges & Universities | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department
RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465
Coronavirus: Latest Headlines
- RI cases of COVID-19 up to 657; 12 have died
- Raimondo answers children’s questions
- IGT furloughs 320 Rhode Island employees
- Cranston DMV temporarily closed due to staff member testing positive for COVID-19
- Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – April 2, 2020