WASHINGTON (WPRI) — U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release.

Raimondo took an at-home antigen test on Wednesday after experiencing mild symptoms.

“She is fully vaccinated and boosted, and she is confident that the vaccine has prevented her from experiencing more significant symptoms,” the release said. “She is sharing the news of her positive test out of an abundance of transparency.”

The secretary’s office is conducting contract tracing and it’s in the process of notifying those who she may have been in close contact with.

Raimondo posted on Twitter that she will be working from home for the next five days and will return once she tests negative.

