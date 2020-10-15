Raimondo: Spike in coronavirus cases seen across country, specifically Wisconsin

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — In her weekly briefing Wednesday, Gov. Gina Raimondo pointed to Wisconsin as a state struggling with a concerning spike in COVID-19 cases.

The governor made the point after Rhode Island’s numbers sharply increased after the holiday weekend.

“The good news is, we are catching it in time, and it’s in our power to put a lid on it so we don’t become like Wisconsin or some of these states in the upper Mid-West,” Raimondo said Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services (DHS) reports all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing very high COVID-19 activity levels.

Due to increased COVID-19 hospitalizations and at the request of hospital systems, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced Wednesday the Alternate Care Facility at Wisconsin State Fair Park will begin accepting COVID-19 patients within the next week.

The hope is to prevent overcrowding in regular hospitals.

As of Tuesday, there were 853 COVID-19 hospitalizations, an increase of 71 over the day before.

While this new option is in place, health leaders say it’s up to residents to not make the situation worse.

“We are in crisis in the state and mass gatherings are not a helpful way for us to stop the spread of the virus. I strongly encourage people in the state to avoid any type of mass gathering, wear your mask, stay 6-ft apart, and stay home if you are ill,” DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said.

In Rhode Island, hospital admissions went back up to triple digits this week. The R.I. Department of Health is reporting 131 people are hospitalized as of Wednesday.

Two of Rhode Island’s three field hospitals set up to handle a surge in COVID-19 cases are slated to shut down.

The old Citizens Bank building on Sockanossett Crossroad in Cranston will be the only one left standing.

Last month, the State Properties Committee unanimously voted to extend the lease on the building from Oct. 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021.

