CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • School Updates    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • Travel Restrictions    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  School Updates
•  Testing Info
•  12 Responds
•  Travel Restrictions
•  12 Informa
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

Raimondo: Spike in coronavirus cases seen across country, specifically Wisconsin

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — In her weekly briefing Wednesday, Gov. Gina Raimondo pointed to Wisconsin as a state struggling with a concerning spike in COVID-19 cases.

The governor made the point after Rhode Island’s numbers sharply increased after the holiday weekend.

“The good news is, we are catching it in time, and it’s in our power to put a lid on it so we don’t become like Wisconsin or some of these states in the upper Mid-West,” Raimondo said Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services (DHS) reports all Northeast Wisconsin counties are seeing very high COVID-19 activity levels.

Due to increased COVID-19 hospitalizations and at the request of hospital systems, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced Wednesday the Alternate Care Facility at Wisconsin State Fair Park will begin accepting COVID-19 patients within the next week.

The hope is to prevent overcrowding in regular hospitals.

As of Tuesday, there were 853 COVID-19 hospitalizations, an increase of 71 over the day before.

While this new option is in place, health leaders say it’s up to residents to not make the situation worse.

“We are in crisis in the state and mass gatherings are not a helpful way for us to stop the spread of the virus. I strongly encourage people in the state to avoid any type of mass gathering, wear your mask, stay 6-ft apart, and stay home if you are ill,” DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said.

In Rhode Island, hospital admissions went back up to triple digits this week. The R.I. Department of Health is reporting 131 people are hospitalized as of Wednesday.

Two of Rhode Island’s three field hospitals set up to handle a surge in COVID-19 cases are slated to shut down.

The old Citizens Bank building on Sockanossett Crossroad in Cranston will be the only one left standing.

Last month, the State Properties Committee unanimously voted to extend the lease on the building from Oct. 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021.

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Veteran's Voices: Honoring Those Who Serve

More Veterans Voices

Coronavirus: Complete Coverage

More Coronavirus

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

10/13/2020: Sen. Sam Bell

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour