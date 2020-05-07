Live Now
Raimondo set to decide if she will lift the stay-at-home order in RI

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Gina Raimondo is expected to decide Thursday whether she will be lifting the stay-at-home order in Rhode Island.

If Raimondo lifts the order, Phase 1 would start on Saturday, but she warns reopening the state will be a slow and gradual process. With Mother’s Day on Sunday, the governor is urging people to think ahead.

“Even if she is in good health, don’t get together in a big crowd,” Raimondo said. “That’s my ask of you.”

Under Phase 1, more people will be allowed out of their homes, and non-critical businesses will be allowed to reopen with restrictions. They must limit the number of shoppers inside, which will vary based on the size of the store. Raimondo suggested one person browsing for every 300 square feet of space, noting that having customers pre-order and pick up their items is still the safest option.

Wearing face coverings in public places will still be required, along with avoiding big crowds, maintaining social distancing and staying on top of washing hands and cleaning common surfaces.

Eventually, restaurants can reopen, but takeout and delivery will still be the primary way of doing business. Dine-in service will still be banned, however, outdoor dining will eventually be allowed by reservation only, as long as there’s adequate spacing between tables. Raimondo urges restaurants to get creative.

The governor gave insight on how she is approaching the decision.

“I am trying to balance giving businesses flexibility, so they can do their business and keep an eye on their costs, and public health needs,” Raimondo said. “So to that end, there will be certain things that are requirements, and then other things that are suggestions or guidelines.”

Raimondo added that she will list the specifics when a decision is made.

Meanwhile, Rhode Island Commerce and the Department of Health will hold a Facebook Live later Thursday morning to discuss guidance for businesses that may reopen this weekend.

