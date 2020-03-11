Raimondo, RIDOH to update public on state’s response to COVID-19

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Gina Raimondo and the Rhode Island Department of Health will hold a news conference Wednesday at 12 p.m. after two more cases were reported in the state.

State health officials announced two Rhode Islanders have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the number of known cases in the state to five.

The results are considered “presumptive” positive until they are confirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

One of the patients is a woman in her 50s who recently traveled to Egypt and the second is a woman in her 30s who works at an unspecified hospital in the Ocean State.

Both women were said to be recovering at home. And like all cases, people who had face-to-face contact with these two patients are being told to self-quarantine.

In Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker declared a State of Emergency after the number of positive cases in the Bay State nearly doubled on Tuesday from 51 up to 92. Seventy of those are connected to the Biogen meeting in Boston last month.

Across the nation, the number of cases has reached 1,000 with 31 total deaths, 24 of those coming from Washington State.

Officials across the country are continuing to cancel events with large public gatherings and more colleges are shutting campuses down and having students take classes online.

The latest to make this switch is Roger Williams University (RWU) who alerted faculty and students in a letter they will be extending spring break by a week to transition to online learning.

Eyewitness News obtained a copy of the letter from the RWU Emergency Response Team which says in part, “At this time, please be advised that students may not return to campus and that the residence halls and dining halls will be closed until further notice. Faculty and staff will continue operations as usual in order to begin preparations for remote instruction.”

Fifteen RWU students and one faculty member have been asked to self-quarantine for two weeks out of an abundance of caution. The group attended a Conservative Political Action Conference late last month which has since been connected to a case of the virus.

Brown University says three students are currently in isolation as they’re tested for the virus, according to the university. They have not tested positive, but rather are isolated out of an abundance of caution because they traveled to a venue outside of Rhode Island where they may have been exposed to the virus. Classes are continuing as normal as of now.

Harvard University alerted students they will be switching fro online learning after sprink break.

Dr. Myra White, a professor at Harvard, is hesitant about how this will work.

“There’s a lot of equipment you sort of have to manipulate and push the right buttons and the challenge is there’s always student staring at you going, ‘okay,'” White said.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology has also moved to online and closer to home, Bryant will move to a schedule of online classes after spring break starting Tuesday, March 17, through Friday, March 27.

Most other colleges have suspended any school-sponsored study abroad or international travel programs.

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines