Raimondo, RIDE Commissioner to host Spanish education forum amid COVID-19 crisis / La Gobernadora Gina Raimondo y la Comisionada de Educación de Rhode Island, Angélica Infante-Green, organizan un foro en español para responder preguntas sobre el aprendizaje remoto y el resto del año escolar
Raimondo, RIDE Commissioner host Spanish education forum amid COVID-19 crisis

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Rhode Island’s Latino community has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic – making up more than 43% of the state’s cases.

That’s why Gov. Gina Raimondo and Rhode Island Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green are hosting a forum in Spanish to answer questions about remote learning and the remainder of the school year.

La comunidad latina de Rhode Island se ha visto muy afectada por la pandemia de coronavirus, con aproximadamente 43% de los casos del estado.

La Gobernadora Gina Raimondo y la Comisionada de Educación de Rhode Island, Angélica Infante-Green, están organizando un foro en español para responder a preguntas sobre el aprendizaje a distancia y el resto del año escolar.

Providence

