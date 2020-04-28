Raimondo, RIDE Commissioner host Spanish education forum amid COVID-19 crisis

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Rhode Island’s Latino community has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic – making up more than 43% of the state’s cases.

That’s why Gov. Gina Raimondo and Rhode Island Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green are hosting a forum in Spanish to answer questions about remote learning and the remainder of the school year.

Anyone with questions can submit them here »

La comunidad latina de Rhode Island se ha visto muy afectada por la pandemia de coronavirus, con aproximadamente 43% de los casos del estado.

La Gobernadora Gina Raimondo y la Comisionada de Educación de Rhode Island, Angélica Infante-Green, están organizando un foro en español para responder a preguntas sobre el aprendizaje a distancia y el resto del año escolar.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines