PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Rhode Island’s Latino community has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic – making up more than 43% of the state’s cases.
That’s why Gov. Gina Raimondo and Rhode Island Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green are hosting a forum in Spanish to answer questions about remote learning and the remainder of the school year.
Anyone with questions can submit them here »
La comunidad latina de Rhode Island se ha visto muy afectada por la pandemia de coronavirus, con aproximadamente 43% de los casos del estado.
La Gobernadora Gina Raimondo y la Comisionada de Educación de Rhode Island, Angélica Infante-Green, están organizando un foro en español para responder a preguntas sobre el aprendizaje a distancia y el resto del año escolar.
Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources
Latest Headlines | COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Support Groups | Restaurants Offering Takeout/Delivery | Senior Shopping Hours | Photos | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department
RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465
Coronavirus: Latest Headlines
- Rhode Island garden centers ‘thrilled’ to reopen
- Raimondo, RIDE Commissioner host Spanish education forum amid COVID-19 crisis
- Longtime Catholic school teacher passes away after contracting COVID-19
- With reopening plan announced, RI restaurants prepare to test the water
- Elorza proposes no change to property tax rate, new COVID funding in FY21 budget