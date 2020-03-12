Raimondo: Price gouging amid COVID-19 concerns will not be tolerated

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Governor Gina Raimondo has made it crystal clear: the price gouging of essential commodities needed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus will not be tolerated.

“This is absolutely not a time to take advantage of the vulnerable,” Raimondo said.

Raimondo said Wednesday that, while there haven’t been any cases of widespread price gouging in Rhode Island, her administration will continue to monitor it.

“We are prepared to take broader action,” she said. “We are monitoring it on a daily basis and if and as necessary we will ratchet-up our response.”

Attorney General Peter Neronha stressed that price gouging, no matter the circumstance, is illegal.

“The focus here has to be on public health, not profit,” Neronha said. “This office is going to make sure people have access to the goods and services they need to minimize the threat from this public health emergency.”

“This is a time to be a good neighbor and a good citizen,” Raimondo added. “It’s a time to come together as a community.”

If you notice or suspect price gouging, or think you have been a victim, contact our Consumer Protection Unit at (401) 274-4400 or fill out an online complaint form.

