Raimondo hoping federal aid will pay for RI coronavirus response

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Gov. Gina Raimondo says she’s willing to ask lawmakers for extra money to help pay for the coronavirus response locally, but is hoping an influx of federal funds could offset the unplanned costs.

The second-term Democrat this week declared a state of emergency, which among other things makes it easier for Rhode Island to receive federal money for the new virus that causes COVID-19, a disease that’s killed more than 4,300 people worldwide. As of Tuesday afternoon, five people had tested positive for the virus and nearly 300 people agreed to voluntarily quarantine themselves in Rhode Island.

The federal government last week approved an $8.3 billion spending bill to help fight the outbreak. While state officials could not immediately provide specific details, U.S. Sen. Jack Reed said the bill includes a small-state minimum that ensures Rhode Island would receive at least $4.9 million. The money is undoubtedly welcomed in a state that suffers from perennial budget deficits.

Raimondo spokesperson Josh Block said the governor is grateful for the federal funding, but is also prepared to ask the General Assembly for extra money if needed.

“This is a quickly evolving situation, and we are continuously evaluating the state’s needs,” Block said. “If additional state funding becomes necessary, the governor will work with the General Assembly to ensure we have sufficient resources to continue our robust response.”

Spokespersons for House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello and Senate President Dominick Ruggerio said lawmakers are closely monitoring developments related to illness.

“We will continue to work closely with the Department of Health and will proceed accordingly,” House spokesperson Larry Berman and Senate spokesperson Greg Pare said in a joint statement.

Other states, meanwhile, are already taking steps to line up extra money for coronavirus. Massachusetts lawmakers are slated to consider a spending bill next week that would create a $15 million fund to respond to disease, according to the State House News Service.

As of Wednesday morning, 92 residents had contracted the new virus in Massachusetts, as health officials continued to grapple with the fallout from an outbreak stemming from a Biogen leadership conference in Boston. Gov. Charlie Baker has declared a state of emergency there, as well.

In New York, where the National Guard has created a one-mile radius “containment area” in New Rochelle, Gov. Andrew Cuomo last month pledged $40 million in state funding to combat the coronavirus. He has also criticized the federal spending bill, claiming the $35 million New York stands to receive will not be enough.

Uncertainty surrounding the cost of responding to the outbreak has some people – including Gary Sasse, director of the Hassenfeld Institute for Public Leadership at Bryant University – calling on Rhode Island leaders to start the process of allocating extra money.

“Given the emergency, maybe the governor and General Assembly leader should consider options sooner rather than [later],” Sasse wrote in an email.

The cascading effect of the illness in Rhode Island is already affecting daily life and the local economy. Public, private and educational events have been canceled across the state.

Visitors are no longer allowed at hospitals, employers are disinfecting offices and colleges and universities are extending spring breaks. In Massachusetts, Wheaton College plans to move classes online for the remainder of the semester and others are taking similar action.

“Roger Williams University is enacting plans to transition to online and alternate modes of instruction for as long as necessary this semester,” school leaders wrote in an email Tuesday night.

Raimondo has ordered Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott to implement measures that keep sick people out of nursing homes.

“Early data show that older adults are twice as likely to experience serious illness from COVID-19, and nursing home residents may be especially vulnerable,” Alexander-Scott said in a statement.

A R.I. Veterans Home spokesperson said the nursing home for wartime vetearns is following the Health Department’s guidelines on visiting, and is taking additional steps to monitor for the illness.

“All staff and visitors are screened when they enter the facility,” spokesperson Michael Jolin wrote in an email. “At this time, no resident or staff member meet the criteria for testing and no resident has been quarantined due to COVID-19.”

If the illness continues to spread and more people are forced to stay home either to self-quarantine or take care of sick family members, the financial impact on people’s lives could worsen.

While employers with 18 or more workers must provide paid sick leave and most employees are eligible to earn up to 40 hours per year, incomes are not necessarily guaranteed if people have to stay out of work longer or if organizations and businesses need to shut down temporarily.

And the state has already taken steps signaling at least some expectation the illness could take a toll on its unemployment and disability insurance programs.

A R.I. Department of Labor and Training spokesperson could not immediately provide data showing how many people have recently filed for Temporary Disability Insurance, which protects workers against wage loss resulting from a non-work-related illness.

But Raimondo on Tuesday announced DLT was filing an emergency regulation to expand access to the temporary disability program, along with unemployment insurance — designed for people who are laid off due to the illness — and Temporary Caregiver Insurance.

“Rhode Island employees … who have been directed to self-quarantine, may be eligible for Temporary Disability Insurance,” DLT spokesperson Angelika Pellegrino wrote in an email. “Parents who are caring for quarantined child/children should apply for Temporary Caregiver Insurance.”

Kristen Adamo, president and CEO of the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau, told WPRI 12 the state’s tourism business isn’t hurting too much so far, but she said her office has put a freeze on all marketing of Providence and event spaces until concerns level off.

“If you’re driving people to your city when there’s a pandemic, you’re being irresponsible,” Adamo said.

Eli Sherman (esherman@wpri.com) is a Target 12 investigative reporter for WPRI 12. Follow him on Twitter and on Facebook.

Tim White, Walt Buteau and Ted Nesi contributed to this report.

