Raimondo: ‘Halloween has to go on’ despite pandemic

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The pandemic has upended all sorts of events and traditions across the state, but Gov. Raimondo made it clear Wednesday that Halloween will not be canceled in Rhode Island this year.

“Halloween has to go on one way or another,” she said. “We’re going to have to be creative.”

Raimondo said while neither she nor the Rhode Island Department of Health have thought that far ahead, they plan on coming up with new health and safety guidelines for trick-or-treating.

“We can’t cancel Halloween,” she continued. “We are going to have to come up with new rules.”

Raimondo encouraged anyone with ideas on how to keep everyone safe while trick-or-treating to share them with her.

This is not the first time Raimondo has had to field questions on how holidays will be celebrated differently throughout the pandemic.

Back in April, Raimondo answered a child’s question regarding the Easter bunny and whether or not he would need to be quarantined.

“I would never quarantine the Easter bunny,” Raimondo responded, adding that bunnies can’t get the coronavirus. “The Easter bunny is an essential worker.”

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines