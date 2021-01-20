CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Travel Restrictions    • Testing Info    • Vaccine Updates    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Travel Restrictions
•  Testing Info
•  Vaccine Updates
•  School Updates
•  12 Responds
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

Raimondo gets 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of Governor Gina Raimondo’s Office

12 RESPONDS //  What is your question? We're here for you »      • 12 Responds Coverage & Info    
  12 RESPONDS //
• What is your question? We're here for you »
• 12 Responds Coverage & Info »

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, according to her office.

Raimondo’s office said she was given the shot as part of a federal effort to vaccinate cabinet nominees and those in the line of succession for president.

“I’m grateful to the scientists, researchers, public health officials, volunteers, members of the National Guard, and so many others who came together to achieve an incredible feat in the development and distribution of a safe, effective vaccine for COVID-19,” Raimondo said.

During a vaccine distribution update from the R.I. Department of Health at the end of last year, officials said the governor would likely get immunized during Phase 2 of the rollout.

Earlier this month, Raimondo was chosen as President Joe Biden’s nominee for commerce secretary. If confirmed, she will be tenth in the presidential line of succession.

“This has been a long and difficult year, but the end is in sight,” Raimondo added.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Live Streaming Coverage for the Presidential Inauguration

  • Approx. 8 a.m. – NewsNation Live Coverage as President Trump leaves Washington
  • 9 a.m. – CBS News live coverage begins
  • 11 a.m. – NewsNation live coverage begins
  • 12 p.m.- Joe Biden sworn in as the 46th President of the United States
  • TBD – Inauguration parade
  • 8:30 p.m. – “Celebrating America” primetime special

Click here for a complete list of Inauguration ceremonies.

 

 

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 1/14/2021: Richard Arenberg, Interim Director of the Taubman Center, Brown University

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community