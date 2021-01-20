Raimondo gets 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, according to her office.

Raimondo’s office said she was given the shot as part of a federal effort to vaccinate cabinet nominees and those in the line of succession for president.

“I’m grateful to the scientists, researchers, public health officials, volunteers, members of the National Guard, and so many others who came together to achieve an incredible feat in the development and distribution of a safe, effective vaccine for COVID-19,” Raimondo said.

During a vaccine distribution update from the R.I. Department of Health at the end of last year, officials said the governor would likely get immunized during Phase 2 of the rollout.

Earlier this month, Raimondo was chosen as President Joe Biden’s nominee for commerce secretary. If confirmed, she will be tenth in the presidential line of succession.

“This has been a long and difficult year, but the end is in sight,” Raimondo added.