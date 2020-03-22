Closings & Delays
There are currently 41 active closings. Click for more details.
Coronavirus Concerns Complete Coverage on WPRI.com

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE // RI Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | RI Health Dept.| MA 211 | MA Health Dept. | RI Labor Dept. | Track Cases | CDC | Out of work? What You’re Eligible For | Community Focus | Grab-Go Lunch Locations | WATCH DAILY / CORONAVIRUS: Facts Not Fear 11:30 AM, 3 & 9 PM on WPRI.com

Raimondo expected to provide COVID-19 update at 1 p.m. Sunday

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WATCH LIVE at 1 p.m. right here above — if you don’t see the live video above, click here »

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo on Sunday is slated to provide an update on the COVID-19 outbreak at 1 p.m., marking the second consecutive week she’s provided daily updates on the disease.

As of Saturday, 66 Rhode Islanders had tested positive for COVID-19, which has killed more than 13,000 people worldwide. Raimondo for more than a week has been providing daily updates on how the illness is affecting the state.

She has issued a series of orders designed to promote social distancing, which includes remote learning at schools, no din-in services at restaurants and bars and a ban on gatherings larger than 10 people.

To date, the second-term governor has not ordered a shelter-in-place measure, which has happened in some other states hit hardest by the disease.

WPRI 12 will update this story as it develops.

SHARE WITH US: We’re all in this together. How are you planning to accomplish remote learning with your kids?  Send us your positive ideas, concerns, video and photos of your efforts during this new endeavor – Use ReportIt@wpri.com, Share on the WPRI 12 Facebook page or submit here »

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

Latest Headlines | Charts: RI Tests, Quarantines, Jobless Claims | Community Focus | Tracking: Maps & Timeline | Event Cancellations | School Closings | Colleges & Universities | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com