Raimondo expected to provide COVID-19 update at 1 p.m. Sunday

WATCH LIVE at 1 p.m. right here above — if you don’t see the live video above, click here »

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo on Sunday is slated to provide an update on the COVID-19 outbreak at 1 p.m., marking the second consecutive week she’s provided daily updates on the disease.

As of Saturday, 66 Rhode Islanders had tested positive for COVID-19, which has killed more than 13,000 people worldwide. Raimondo for more than a week has been providing daily updates on how the illness is affecting the state.

She has issued a series of orders designed to promote social distancing, which includes remote learning at schools, no din-in services at restaurants and bars and a ban on gatherings larger than 10 people.

To date, the second-term governor has not ordered a shelter-in-place measure, which has happened in some other states hit hardest by the disease.

WPRI 12 will update this story as it develops.

SHARE WITH US: We’re all in this together. How are you planning to accomplish remote learning with your kids? Send us your positive ideas, concerns, video and photos of your efforts during this new endeavor – Use ReportIt@wpri.com, Share on the WPRI 12 Facebook page or submit here »

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465