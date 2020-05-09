12 RESPONDS //
What is your question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »
Quick Links //    Vital Hotlines   • Track Cases   • Reopening Info   • Food Options   • Out of Work?   • Community Focus   • Update Shows   • 12 informa   
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Track Cases
•  Food Options
•  Out of Work?
•  Reopening Info
•  Community Focus
•  Update Shows
•  12 Informa

Raimondo daily briefing scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Gina Raimondo is scheduled to provide a daily update on the public health crisis at 1 p.m. Saturday, marking the first day Rhode Island is without a stay-at-home order since March 28.

WATCH: The daily news briefing will be broadcast live on WPRI 12 and here on WPRI.com

As of Friday, 399 people had died after contracting COVID-19, and 312 people had been hospitalized. The governor nonetheless has nudged the state into Phase 1 of a broader plan to reopen the economy in the coming months.

Rhode Islanders are now allowed to gather with other people, but not in groups larger than five. Retailers previously shuttered will be allowed to reopen under restrictions. People are allowed to drive to state-owned parks once again. If returning to work, employees are expected to either wear masks or maintain six feet of separation.

Despite the loosening of some restrictions, Raimondo continues to encourage people to wash their hands and maintain distance from others. She’s also warning people against gathering in large groups, especially Sunday during Mother’s Day.

It’s clear the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 continues to spread, as the R.I. Department of Health on Friday reported 249 new cases of the disease, bringing the total to 10,799 since March 1.

But the rate of new reported hospitalizations and new cases has been trending downward in recent days, encouraging the governor’s decision to start reopening the economy.

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

Latest Headlines | En Español: 12 Informa | COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Support Groups | Restaurants Offering Takeout/Delivery | Senior Shopping Hours | Photos | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

12 INFORMA: INFORMACIÓN DE CORONAVIRUS EN ESPAÑOL

More 12 Informa

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com