Raimondo daily briefing scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Gina Raimondo is scheduled to provide a daily update on the public health crisis at 1 p.m. Saturday, marking the first day Rhode Island is without a stay-at-home order since March 28.

WATCH: The daily news briefing will be broadcast live on WPRI 12 and here on WPRI.com

As of Friday, 399 people had died after contracting COVID-19, and 312 people had been hospitalized. The governor nonetheless has nudged the state into Phase 1 of a broader plan to reopen the economy in the coming months.

Rhode Islanders are now allowed to gather with other people, but not in groups larger than five. Retailers previously shuttered will be allowed to reopen under restrictions. People are allowed to drive to state-owned parks once again. If returning to work, employees are expected to either wear masks or maintain six feet of separation.

Despite the loosening of some restrictions, Raimondo continues to encourage people to wash their hands and maintain distance from others. She’s also warning people against gathering in large groups, especially Sunday during Mother’s Day.

It’s clear the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 continues to spread, as the R.I. Department of Health on Friday reported 249 new cases of the disease, bringing the total to 10,799 since March 1.

But the rate of new reported hospitalizations and new cases has been trending downward in recent days, encouraging the governor’s decision to start reopening the economy.

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465