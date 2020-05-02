Raimondo’s daily COVID-19 briefing scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Gina Raimondo is expected to provide a daily update on the COVID-19 public health crisis at 1 p.m. Saturday.

WATCH: The news conference will be aired live on WPRI 12 and streamed here on WPRI.com

The governor’s daily news briefing comes after Raimondo on Friday made a series of announcements related to starting to reopen the economy after May 8.

The R.I. Health Department on Friday announced 13 more people had died with COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll to 279. Hospitalizations, meanwhile, increased to 352 compared to 339 a day earlier.

The governor unveiled a plan to start allowing people back into state parks with restrictions after May 8. BBQs and pick-up sports will not be allowed, but people will be able to access state-owned public spaces that have been closed for weeks.

Rhode Island in recent weeks has realized a plateau of new cases, hospitalization admissions and deaths, representing three trends Raimondo said she would like to see in decline.

The Health Department reported reported 341 new positive cases on Friday, bringing the total 8,962 since March 1.

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465