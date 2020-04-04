Raimondo to provide COVID-19 update at 1 p.m. Saturday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Gina Raimondo is scheduled to provide a daily update on the COVID-19 pandemic locally at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

The state so far has reported 14 deaths and 711 confirmed cases tied to the disease that’s killed nearly 61,000 people globally. The United States has had more infections than any other country, and state leaders — including Raimondo — have deployed various response strategies locally.

COVID-19 has hit nursing homes especially hard in Rhode Island, as five people had died at the Golden Crest Nursing Centre in North Providence as of Friday. Twelve nursing homes reported at least one case across the state, according to a state spokesperson.

Raimondo has been wary of the rising number of hospitalizations related to the pandemic, which totaled 77 on Friday, spurring her to order the R.I. National Guard to set up three makeshift hospitals in Providence, Cranston and Quonset.

The new hospitals will be set up at the R.I. Convention Center in Providence, the former Citizens Bank building in Cranston and the former Lowes building in Quonset.

Raimondo has also issued a sharp reminder that there is a stay-at-home order in place, meaning people must be in their homes unless leaving for essential reasons such as work, shopping and picking up medicine.

She pointed to a new social-distancing study that shows Rhode Islanders have not done well in following the state’s social-distancing order compared to neighboring states and the nationwide average. Rhode Island has cut down on movement by 36% compared to 41% nationally, she said.

Raimondo reminded people that the public health crisis is not a joke and disobeying the various orders could result in more people dying, especially as the contagious disease continues to spread.

“More people will die,” she said. “This is not just the flu.”

