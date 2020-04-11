12 RESPONDS //
What is your question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »
Quick Links //    Vital Hotlines   • Track Cases   • Food Options   • Out of Work?   • Photos   • Community Focus   • 12 Things to Know   • Update Shows   
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Track Cases
•  Food Options
•  Out of Work?
•  Photos
•  Community Focus
•  12 Things to Know
•  Update Shows

Raimondo to provide COVID-19 update at 1 p.m. Saturday

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Gina Raimondo is scheduled to provide an update on the COVID-19 public health crisis at 1 p.m. Saturday.

WATCH: the daily press briefing live on WPRI 12 and here on WPRI.com

The governor on Friday announced six more people had died for a total of 49 deaths related to the disease in Rhode Island.

Raimondo also outlined current and future unemployment benefits available to Rhode Islanders, adding that people currently collecting Unemployment Insurance should expect to see an additional $600 added to benefit checks next week, as emergency federal funding starts to be disbursed.

“If you’re out of work, you can collect unemployment in one way or another,” Raimondo said Friday. “Starting next week, there will be $600 more in your check.”

COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by nine to 169 and an additional 288 people have tested positive for a total of 2,015 since March 1, Raimondo added.

Five of the six people to die were residents of nursing homes and ranged in age from someone in their 60s to an individual in their 100s — marking the oldest death so far in Rhode Island.

The disease continues to disproportionately kill people in nursing homes, as 14 residents have died at Golden Crest Nursing Centre in North Providence, nine residents have died at Oak Hill in Pawtucket, four have died at Orchard View Manor in East Providence and two have died at Scalabrini Villa in North Kingstown.

“This virus is very transmission-able, and it’s very serious for older adults and people with underlying medical conditions,” Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott said Friday.

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

Latest Headlines | COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Support Groups | Restaurants Offering Takeout/Delivery | Senior Shopping Hours | Photos | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com