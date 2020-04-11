Raimondo to provide COVID-19 update at 1 p.m. Saturday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Gina Raimondo is scheduled to provide an update on the COVID-19 public health crisis at 1 p.m. Saturday.

The governor on Friday announced six more people had died for a total of 49 deaths related to the disease in Rhode Island.

Raimondo also outlined current and future unemployment benefits available to Rhode Islanders, adding that people currently collecting Unemployment Insurance should expect to see an additional $600 added to benefit checks next week, as emergency federal funding starts to be disbursed.

“If you’re out of work, you can collect unemployment in one way or another,” Raimondo said Friday. “Starting next week, there will be $600 more in your check.”

COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by nine to 169 and an additional 288 people have tested positive for a total of 2,015 since March 1, Raimondo added.

Five of the six people to die were residents of nursing homes and ranged in age from someone in their 60s to an individual in their 100s — marking the oldest death so far in Rhode Island.

The disease continues to disproportionately kill people in nursing homes, as 14 residents have died at Golden Crest Nursing Centre in North Providence, nine residents have died at Oak Hill in Pawtucket, four have died at Orchard View Manor in East Providence and two have died at Scalabrini Villa in North Kingstown.

“This virus is very transmission-able, and it’s very serious for older adults and people with underlying medical conditions,” Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott said Friday.

