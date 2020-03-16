Raimondo briefing on coronavirus expected to start at 10 a.m.

Live Now
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Gina Raimondo is expected to hold her daily coronavirus newser on Monday at 10 a.m.

As of Sunday, 20 people in Rhode Island had tested positive or presumptive positive for COVID-19, while 271 had tested negative and 117 others were awaiting results, according to the Health Department. (Results are considered “presumptive” until they are confirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.)

Roughly 2,300 residents are currently supposed to be in self-quarantine, mostly in Cranston. Health Department officials on Friday directed all students, faculty and staff of Cranston High School West to quarantine themselves for the next two weeks after a student tested positive for the illness, according to an email sent to parents.

All public schools in Rhode Island will be closed this week by moving up their April vacations. Teachers, superintendents, and principals will spend the time preparing online learning plans in case the closure lasts longer.

Despite being closed, Rhode Island schools are offering free “Grab and Go” meals this week for school children. Anyone who is 18-years-old or younger that shows up, gets a free meal. There are no ID or residency requirements except for the child must be present, schools cannot give a meal to an adult on behalf of a child.

Raimondo announced all child care centers are being asked to shut down on Monday, a shift in policy from what was announced late last week.

Local colleges are also shifting to online classes, and many employees have been told to work from home.

Raimondo has not yet taken a step to order the closure of all restaurants, bars, and shopping centers.

Eyewitness News will carry Raimondo’s briefing live on-air on WPRI 12 and online at WPRI.com.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

Latest Headlines | Tracking: Maps & Timeline | Event Cancellations | School Closings | Colleges & Universities | Sports Impacts | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

