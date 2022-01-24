RI’s COVID response team to discuss testing with Senate oversight committee

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As the distribution of free COVID-19 at-home testing kits continues, Rhode Island lawmakers will be getting an update on the state’s testing efforts.

Leaders of Rhode Island’s COVID-19 response team are scheduled to face a government ethics and oversight committee on Monday.

The hearing will include presentations from Tom McCarthy, the state’s outgoing director of COVID response, and Marc Pappas, R.I. Chief COVID Administrator. They’ll be joined by other members of the Rhode Island Department of Health.

12 News asked Governor Dan McKee at a test distribution event in Johnston over the weekend what’s next in terms of testing in Rhode Island.

“We will continue to bring in all the supplies that we need to keep people safe, and then we’ll distribute them at the point and times we think it’s most important,” Gov. McKee said on Saturday.

“Hopefully, the virus infections are going to go down significantly, that’s what we’re being told, and then when that happens, we’ll store up the supplies, just in case there’s another variant that might come our way,” McKee continued.

East Greenwich, South Kingstown, and Tiverton are holding specific testing distribution events on Monday.

The hearing is scheduled to take place virtually at 5:30 p.m. and will be streamed live online through Capitol Television.

Members of the public wishing to testify may submit written testimony to SLegislation@rilegislature.gov. The deadline to request to provide verbal testimony was 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 23.