Q&A: Specialist answers your questions about COVID-19 vaccine

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Dr. Philip Chan, a consultant medical director at the R.I. Department of Health, took the time Monday to answer questions submitted by viewers to 12 Responds regarding the COVID-19 vaccine and the state’s distribution plan.

Where can I get the vaccine, and do I reach out to the R.I. Department of Health to schedule it?

Dr. Chan: “In terms of the general Rhode Islander, where you can get vaccines, we are going to ask people to check in with their primary care provider in the near future. Again this is still evolving and its still a bit of a moving target, so we are asking people to be patient. We are definitely setting up the system to vaccinate all of Rhode Island.”

Can a person only get a vaccine in the state of which he/she is a citizen? I live in Seekonk, but my doctor and CVS pharmacy are in Rhode Island.

Dr. Chan: “For people that live out-of-state, we are still looking at the logistics of how that will happen and obviously, we will discuss it with some of our surrounding states as well.”

If you have COVID-19 and do not know, such as being asymptomatic, would it be OK to receive the vaccine?

Dr. Chan: “Absolutely. So, even people that have had COVID-19 in the past should still get vaccinated. One of the reasons is we don’t know yet or have all of the data yet about the risk of reinfection. We definitely know people can get re-infected, so it’s thought that even vaccinating people who have had it in the past would offer a boost to your immune system and further protect you.”