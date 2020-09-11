Q&A: RI Dept. of Health medical director on COVID and kids

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Department of Health Medical Director Dr. James McDonald talks about coronavirus and kids ahead of the start of school in Rhode Island.
In the video above, he answers:
- Are kids really “super spreaders” of the virus?
- Why doesn’t the virus impact kids the way it does adults?
- Should the COVID vaccine be mandatory?
- How can we spread the flu with COVID precautions in place?
- What will he be watching for after kids go back to class?
