Q&A: RI Dept. of Health medical director on COVID and kids

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Department of Health Medical Director Dr. James McDonald talks about coronavirus and kids ahead of the start of school in Rhode Island.

In the video above, he answers:

  • Are kids really “super spreaders” of the virus?
  • Why doesn’t the virus impact kids the way it does adults?
  • Should the COVID vaccine be mandatory?
  • How can we spread the flu with COVID precautions in place?
  • What will he be watching for after kids go back to class?

Tune in Thursdays at 4 p.m. on WPRI 12 for our weekly interview with RIDOH.

Providence

