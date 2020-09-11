Q&A: RI Dept. of Health medical director on COVID and kids

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Department of Health Medical Director Dr. James McDonald talks about coronavirus and kids ahead of the start of school in Rhode Island.

In the video above, he answers:

Are kids really “super spreaders” of the virus?

Why doesn’t the virus impact kids the way it does adults?

Should the COVID vaccine be mandatory?

How can we spread the flu with COVID precautions in place?

What will he be watching for after kids go back to class?

